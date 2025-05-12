Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,868,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

