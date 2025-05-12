Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to digital assets, blockchain technology or cryptocurrency mining. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the performance of the crypto sector without buying digital coins themselves. Examples include firms that operate mining rigs, run crypto exchanges or hold substantial bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. 44,231,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,087,802. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,919. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.24.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 12,010,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,177. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

