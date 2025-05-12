Best Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – May 10th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing digital content and technologies—such as streaming services, social media platforms, online advertising networks and digital publishing. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and revenue potential of the internet-driven entertainment, information and advertising markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590,010. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.28. 2,030,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.67 and its 200 day moving average is $437.08. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,788,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,046,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Recommended Stories