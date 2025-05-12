Best Energy Stocks To Consider – May 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, NextEra Energy, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, distribution or development of energy resources—such as oil and gas, coal, nuclear power, or renewable sources like solar and wind. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which can be influenced by commodity prices, regulatory policies, technological advances and global demand trends. As a result, energy stocks often exhibit sensitivity to geopolitical events, supply disruptions and shifts in environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.64.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.26. 13,277,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,201,218. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,324,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,988,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $398.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion and a PE ratio of 71.59. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

