Best Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, and Cloudflare are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the delivery, development or support of medical and health-related products and services. This sector includes pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers and insurers. Investors often consider healthcare stocks for their potential stability and growth, driven by ongoing demand for medical innovation and patient care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,365,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,782,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 61,754,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,302,877. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. 8,371,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $378.54 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $694.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,192. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $678.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.09.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

NYSE:NET traded up $8.11 on Friday, reaching $132.42. 9,043,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78.

