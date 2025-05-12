Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 52,233,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 71,405,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 3.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a PE ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.