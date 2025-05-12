Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 52,233,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 71,405,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
