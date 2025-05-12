Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 52,233,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 71,405,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

