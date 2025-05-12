BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $9.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BioLineRx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.