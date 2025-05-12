Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $66.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

BIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

