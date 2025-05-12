Birkenstock Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Birkenstock in a report released on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

