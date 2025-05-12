BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BKV from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Insider Transactions at BKV
Institutional Trading of BKV
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
BKV Stock Performance
Shares of BKV stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. BKV has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.
BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
