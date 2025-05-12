BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BKV from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at BKV

Institutional Trading of BKV

In related news, insider Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $400,189.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,378.27. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,013.37. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,777 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. BKV has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

