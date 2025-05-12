BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,770.02. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 216.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

