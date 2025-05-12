Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. On average, analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.36 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.