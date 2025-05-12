Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.1%
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
