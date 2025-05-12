Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.62). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

