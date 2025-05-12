Broadwind (BWEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Broadwind has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadwind Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWEN
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadwind
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.