Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $41.00

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,307.62. This represents a 13.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

CNO opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

