Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $436.90

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.90.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $454.21 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,882,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

