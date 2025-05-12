Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT at $18.63

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $95,937,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mobileye Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.