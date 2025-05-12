Brokerages Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $7.89

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

PRCH opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,515.68. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $654,767.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,658.65. This trade represents a 37.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,554 shares of company stock worth $1,273,590. Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

