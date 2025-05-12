Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Target Price at $27.50

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after purchasing an additional 456,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rayonier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rayonier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

