Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $12.70

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 359.3% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 961,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 751,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

