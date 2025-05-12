Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $15.75

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

