Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $15.75

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
NYSE SMWB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.64.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
