Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$52.50

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

X stock opened at C$56.33 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$35.65 and a 1-year high of C$56.60. The firm has a market cap of C$15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

