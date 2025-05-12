Brokers Offer Predictions for Joby Aviation Q2 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.0%

JOBY stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,827 shares of company stock worth $4,108,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

