Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

