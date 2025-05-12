Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,787 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.