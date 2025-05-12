BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.0%

BRT stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,593.82. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

