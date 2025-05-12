Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $30.75 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.