Cadiz (CDZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cadiz to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 million. On average, analysts expect Cadiz to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.03 on Monday. Cadiz has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

