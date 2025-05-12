Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

