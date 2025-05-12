Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.08.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

