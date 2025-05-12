Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.55.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$31.60 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

