Canadian Stocks To Consider – May 10th

CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Molson Coors Beverage are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange or the TSX Venture Exchange. Owning these stocks gives investors partial ownership in Canadian businesses, entitling them to a share of profits and potential price appreciation. They’re influenced by Canada’s economic drivers—like natural resources, financial services, and technology—and by global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.74. 9,630,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $36.76. 6,163,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,291. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 15,522,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 2,471,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 3,314,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,523. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

