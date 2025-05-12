Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$171.25.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.2%

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$160.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$148.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.31 and a 52-week high of C$169.27.

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.