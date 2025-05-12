Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Candel Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

A number of analysts have commented on CADL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $275,871.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,215.84. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,875.54. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

