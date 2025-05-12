Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $16,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cannae by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -10.17%.

Cannae announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.