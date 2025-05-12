Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of ACAD FY2025 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,485.80. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

