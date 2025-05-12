Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

