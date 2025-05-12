Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRDF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
