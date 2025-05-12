Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFFree Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1%

CRDF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,249 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,677,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

