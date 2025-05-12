Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1%

CRDF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,249 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,677,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

