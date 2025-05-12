Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.15 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.