Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.15 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
