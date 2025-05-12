CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

