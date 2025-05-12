Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
