Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

