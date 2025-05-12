Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.06. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$88,380.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

