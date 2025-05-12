CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.25.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$78.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$64.93 and a one year high of C$84.70.

In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total transaction of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,985. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,402 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,509 and have sold 23,427 shares valued at $1,764,884. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

