Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

