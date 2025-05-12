Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.15.

CVE stock opened at C$18.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.28. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,934 shares of company stock worth $637,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

