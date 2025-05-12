Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

