Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic BDC to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chicago Atlantic BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

